Alizyme completes US Phase trial recruitment for cetilistat

l Cambridge, UK-based drugmaker Alizyme says that recruitment for the Phase I pharmacokinetics trial of its drug candidate cetilistat in obese volunteers, held in the USA, has been successfully completed. The randomized, single-center, double-blind, parallel group study will compare four doses of the agent for two weeks. The primary endpoint is to establish the compound's pharmacokinetic profile. Secondary endpoints included fat excretion, safety and tolerability. Headline results from the trial are expected to be reported in November this year.