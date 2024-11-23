Alizyme In Three New Deals

- Alizyme has exercised its option to license a patent for a novelgastrointestinal drug from the Rowett Research Institute in Scotland. It has also entered into a three-year collaboration with the Royal Postgraduate Medical School in London for research into potential treatments for obesity and obesity-related disorders. Finally, the company has signed an agreement with Nichimen Corp which will assist Alizyme in negotiations with Japanese drug companies on potential collaborations.
