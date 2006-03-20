Alizyme loss grows

UK drug discovery company Alizyme has reported a net loss after tax of L16.7 million ($28.9 million) for the financial year ended December 31, 2005, compared with the L4.6 million reported for 2004. This, it said, reflects increased R&D investment. At the close of the year, Alizyme had cash and money market investments of L30.8 million. It raised L32.8 million (L30.7 million net) via a placing and open offer and a US private placement to Quintiles in May 2005. The firm generates no revenues.
