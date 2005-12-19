Alizyme's cetilistat performs well in trials

UK drug developer Alizyme has announced preliminary findings from a Phase IIb trial of its developmental obesity drug cetilistat. The study, which was a randomized, double-blind, parallel group design, dose-ranging assessment of the drug's efficacy when compared with Roche's Xenical (orlistat) and placebo, showed that cetilistat produced statistically-significant weight loss in patients when compared with placebo (3.85kg at 80mg and 4.32kg at 120mg versus a 2.86kg loss achieved with placebo). Xenical treatment caused a similar level of weight loss to the Alizyme drug, but had a higher level of discontinuance due to gastro-intestinal adverse events.
