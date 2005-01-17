Alk Abello's hay fever pill safe and effective

Denmark's Alk Abello says that preliminary results from a Phase IIb/III clinical trial of its potential allergy immunotherapy drug indicate that the "ground-breaking" agent abates the symptoms of rhinoconjunctivitis (hay fever) 37%, as well as reducing the need for symptom-relief medication 41% versus placebo. In addition, data from the study confirmed the safety profile of the product.
The aim of the double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center GT-07 trial was to compare the Copenhagen-based group's once-daily, tablet-based grass allergy immunotherapy with placebo in 114 patients with moderate-to-severe rhinoconjunctivitis and grass pollen-induced mild-to-moderate asthma, at sites in Sweden and Denmark.
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