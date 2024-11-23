Alkaloida Privatization

In keeping with announced privatization plans, the Hungarian privatization agency has said it will invite new tenders for the sale of its 92.1% stake in drugmaker Alkaloida at end-February, according to a report in New Europe. Alkaloida could be attractive since it is the only Hungarian company with rights to produce and market morphine derivatives and psychotropic drugs. An earlier (October 1995) tender for the sale of a 59.55% stake in Alkaloida was a failure.