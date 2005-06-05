Alkermes' alcoholism drug gets FDA priority review

Alkermes says that its New Drug Application for Vivitrex (naltrexone long-acting injection) has been accepted for a priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The agent is being developed as the first long-acting medication available for the treatment of alcohol dependence (with counselling), administered once-monthly, or every four weeks, by injection, the group noted.
The news was received positively by investors: Alkermes' Nasdaq-traded shares were up 7.6% at $11.67 in mid-afternoon trading on May 27, the day of the announcement.
