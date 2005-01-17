Alkermes expands Risperdal Consta capacity

US firm Alkermes has said that it will expand production capacity for Risperdal Consta (risperidone, long-acting injection), an atypical antipsychotic medication approved for the treatment of schizophrenia.

This expansion at Alkermes' Wilmington, Ohio, facility is designed to meet anticipated future demand for Risperdal Consta. Alkermes' partner, Janssen-Cilag, a wholly-owned division of Johnson & Johnson, will help fund the building of the new manufacturing line. Under the terms of the agreement, Alkermes will be responsible for managing the design, engineering, construction, validation and all other aspects of the project based upon a mutually-developed program.