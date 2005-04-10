Alkermes: NDA for alcoholism drug

The USA's Alkermes has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for marketing approval of Vivitrex (haltrexone), a candidate treatment for alcohol dependence.

Vivitrex is an injectable, long-acting formulation of the currently-approved drug naltrexone, designed using Alkermes' proprietary Medisorb drug-delivery technology. The product is encapsulated in microspheres made of a biodegradable polymer that dissolve slowly to release active ingredient at a controlled rate following intramuscular injection. The firm has a range of extended-release injectable experimental treatments and pulmonary products that utilize this technology.