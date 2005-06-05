Alkermes' NDA for Vivtrex accepted by the US FDA

US drugmaker Alkermes has had its New Drug Application for Vivitrex (naltrexone long-acting injection) accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration and has also been granted a Priority Review designation. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for review completion is September 30. Vivitrex is being developed as the first long-acting medication available for the treatment of alcohol dependence (in conjunction with counseling) that is administered once every month or four weeks.