Alkermes' RMP-7

Alkermes has started a multicenter Phase II trial of RMP-7 and carboplatin in patients with recurrent, malignant brain tumors. RMP-7 is designed to increase the delivery of therapeutic agents to the brain by transiently increasing the permeability of the blood-brain barrier. The Phase II study will assess intra-arterial administration of the two agents via a catheter in a vessel supplying the tumor. Meantime, systemic administration of RMP-7 and carboplatin is also being tested in three ongoing Phase II studies.