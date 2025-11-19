ALKERMES' RMP-7 BREAKS THE BRAIN BARRIER

RMP-7, Alkermes' bradykinin agonist, can enhance the permeability of blood-ocular barriers to sucrose and ganciclovir, according to a presentation by company scientist Peter Elliot at the New Concepts of Blood-Brain Barrier Symposium at Kings College, London.
The multiple compartments of the eye are protected by blood-ocular barriers, similar to the blood-brain barrier which are not normally breached by charged water soluble molecules unless a transport mechanism is utilized. However, says the firm, it has recently developed the receptor-mediated pearmeabilizer, bradykinin agonist RMP-7, which opens the tight junctions between capillary endothelial cells which largely make-up the blood-ocular barrier.
In the study, which used an animal model, RMP-7 (0.2ug/kg/min) was infused for five minutes prior to infusion with either radiolabeled sucrose or ganciclovir. Both labels were infused for 1.5, 3 or 4.5 minutes. Subsequent radioactivity determination, using liquid scintilation spectrometry, indicated that RMP-7 significantly increases the uptake of sucrose and ganciclovir into the retinal compartment. The lens compartment showed similar effects. The company notes that this is the first report in which ganciclovir has been shown to gain better access into the retina via this route of administration, possibly making it a useful adjunct to the treatment of eye infections such as CMV retinitis.
