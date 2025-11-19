ALKERMES UNVEILS ORALEASE DATA

Drug delivery specialist Alkermes has presented data at the 21st International Symposium on Controlled Release of Bioactive Materials in Nice, France, which suggests that its OraLease microsphere technology may be useful for enabling localized gastrointestinal drug targeting.
Targeting drugs to specific sites within the GI tract could enable novel formulations to be made of drugs for the treatment of diseases such as ulcers, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, and may enhance the ability of certain drugs to enter the bloodstream from the GI tract. OraLease is a drug delivery technology which consists of microparticles made from zein, a hydrophobic corn protein rich in leucine, proline and alanine, that has previously been investigated as a potential excipient in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
The company presented data at the conference from studies of the in vivo transit of OraLease-encapsulated barium sulfate in the rat gastrointestinal tract, in an attempt to characterize its bioadhesive nature. X-radiography was used to track the microspheres throughout the rat GI tract. Every three hours post-microsphere administration, the rats were X-rayed and the distribution of the barium-loaded microspheres within the GI tract was closely monitored and recorded.
