- Allegiance Corp is to repurchase up to three million shares ofits common stock with the $194 million free cash flow it generated in the first nine months of this year. Allegiance has also reported the acquisition of the production and distribution units of SOHO Holding in the Netherlands and the establishment of a joint venture company with MDS Inc of Canada, called Source Medical Corp.
