Allelix Receives $17.1 Million From Astra

Canada's Allelix Pharmaceuticals has received $17 million from Swedishdrugmaker Astra, as a result of the latter's intention to proceed into Phase III clinical trials with ALX1-11 (recombinant human parathyroid hormone 1-84) for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

The payments to Allelix cover a development milestone being reached, as well as the reimbursement costs incurred during Phase II trials of the compound.