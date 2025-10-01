Allelix Stock Popular; Completes Offering

Canadian firm Allelix Biopharmaceuticals, which is developing a treatment for post-menopausal osteoporosis, ALX1-11, and ALX40-4C for the treatment of HIV and cytomegalo-virus, has seen its share price soar recently on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The firm was featured in the prestigious US magazine Barrons, which suggested that Allelix' stock could rise 10-fold if the firm's treatment for osteoporosis is successful. This resulted in Allelix' share price rising C$5.25 ($3.82) to $17.75 in heavy trading.

The firm recently closed a C$22.4 million offering of 1.6 million special warrants, and announced revenues for the fiscal first quarter of 1996 of C$2.4 million, up 50%. The loss for the period was C$3.9 million, slightly higher than a year ago.