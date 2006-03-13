Allergan awaits FTC OK, extends offer expiry date

Allergan says it is extending the expiration date of its exchange offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of fellow USA-based Inamed Corp as US antitrust approval of its Inamed acquisition has not yet been received and this go-ahead from the Federal Trade Commission is the only remaining clearance required to complete the deal.
The exchange offer will now expire at 6.00 pm. Eastern Time on March 10. Allergan noted that, as of 4.30 pm Eastern Time on March 3, approximately 17,779,617 shares, representing 48% of Inamed's outstanding common stock, had been tendered. Allergan believes that it will receive the results of the FTC's review of the transaction this week and anticipates that the exchange offer will not be extended again.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze