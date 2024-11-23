Allergan Earnings Down In '97

- Allergan has said that its earnings for the 1997 half-year period arelikely to be lower that those recorded in the first six months of 1996. The firm said earnings per share could be as much as 20% below the comparable 1996 period. The expected decline is being attributed to the launch expenses for new products and the continuing competitive pressures on the eye care business, as well as the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Meantime, Allergan has undertaken a stock repurchase plan.