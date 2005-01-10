Allergan launches antioxidant cream

US health care company Allergan has launched its Prevage (idebenone) cream which, according to the group, represents the only available clinically-tested antioxidant that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as providing protection against environmental factors.

Results from a six-week clinical study evaluating Prevage (1% idebenone) in 21 women aged 18-65 with moderate photoaging showed: a 29% reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; 26% less skin roughness or dryness; a 37% increase in skin hydration; and 33% overall global improvement in the appearance of skin, Allergan said.