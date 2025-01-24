Allergan Launches Zorac In First Market

Allergan has launched Zorac (tazarotene) in 0.05% and 0.1% topical gelsto treat mild-to-moderate psoriasis in Germany, its first market. The company notes that tazarotene is the first topical, receptor-selective retinoid to be marketed for this indication. The compound is the first new molecule discovered at Allergan to reach the marketplace, and the firm believes it could be its first $100 million-plus product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze