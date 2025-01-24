Allergan Launches Zorac In First Market

Allergan has launched Zorac (tazarotene) in 0.05% and 0.1% topical gelsto treat mild-to-moderate psoriasis in Germany, its first market. The company notes that tazarotene is the first topical, receptor-selective retinoid to be marketed for this indication. The compound is the first new molecule discovered at Allergan to reach the marketplace, and the firm believes it could be its first $100 million-plus product.