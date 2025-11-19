Allergan Ligand Raises $32.5 Million

A successful offering has raised $32.5 million for Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutics of the USA, a newly-formed company focusing on discovery, development and commercialization of drugs based on retinoids.

Net proceeds from the offering plus $50 million from Allergan and $17.5 million from Ligand, and further interest earnings, will be used by ALRT to engage Ligand and Allergan to continue to conduct research, development and commercialization relating to small molecule retinoid products.

These activities were previously conducted by a joint venture between Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Allergan. After conclusion of the offering, the joint venture was dissolved. Allergan will acquire an additional $6 million of Ligand common stock at $6.03 per share.