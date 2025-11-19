Allergan Ligand Raises $32.5 Million

A successful offering has raised $32.5 million for Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutics of the USA, a newly-formed company focusing on discovery, development and commercialization of drugs based on retinoids.
Net proceeds from the offering plus $50 million from Allergan and $17.5 million from Ligand, and further interest earnings, will be used by ALRT to engage Ligand and Allergan to continue to conduct research, development and commercialization relating to small molecule retinoid products.
These activities were previously conducted by a joint venture between Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Allergan. After conclusion of the offering, the joint venture was dissolved. Allergan will acquire an additional $6 million of Ligand common stock at $6.03 per share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze