Allergan plans extra trial

The USA's Allergan plans to conduct an additional clinical study of its psoriasis drug tazarotene in order to gain US Food and Drug Administration approval, which was rejected last year (Marketletter October 4, 2004). The group believes it can fund a pivotal clinical trial requested by the FDA and complete the study in a reasonable amount of time with additional pharmacokinetic and toxicology data.
