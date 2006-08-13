Allergan's 2nd-qtr 2006 profit doubles

USA-based Allergan says that its diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2006 reached $0.49, a massive 96% increase on the like, year-ago period, as its total net product sales jumped 32% to $787.0 million. This includes $128.3 million of revenue acquired from its $3.1 billion purchase of Inamed (Marketletter April 3).

Excluding special items, Allergan made $0.86 per share during the reporting period, beating the $0.85 average from a poll by Reuters Estimates. The firm's sales also exceeded the consensus average of $763.0 million.

During the period, pharmaceutical sales increased 17.9%, or 17.4% at constant currency, as turnover of Allergan's eye-care products and Botox anti-wrinkle therapy rose 17% to $379.0 million and $248.0 million, respectively.