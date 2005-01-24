Allergan streamlines European R&D

Irvine, California, USA-based Allergan says that it plans to streamline its R&D and select commercial activities throughout Europe into the firm's facilities in the UK, Ireland and USA. The company's decision to streamline these operations is in keeping with its long-term strategic plan to focus its resources on developing new products with high market potential, continue its significant growth and increase its competitiveness as a global specialty pharmaceutical group.

Further integration of Allergan's European R&D programs is expected to result in: