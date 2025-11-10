Allergan To License Hyal's Cancer Gel

Hyal Pharmaceutical Corporation has signed an agreement with Allergan, giving it the option to license its topical gel HYAL-CT1101 (hyaluronic acid and diclofenac) for actinic or solar keratosis, precancerous lesions of the skin, and basal cell carcinoma. The deal also covers other formulations of the drug combination in the same two indications.

US Phase III trials for the treatment of actinic keratosis are anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 1995. Previous efficacy rates in open-label clinical trials for the condition resulted in an 85% cure rate with the remaining 15% showing marked improvement, reports Hyal. The product was well-tolerated, without the side effects seen with other topical anticancer products.

The agreement, which is exclusive for the USA and Canada, and non-exclusive for Mexico and central and south America, gives Allergan rights to Hyal's product during a period required to complete its responsibilities and negotiate a final license. In return, Allergen paid Hyal a non-refundable fee of $250,000. President and chief executive of Hyal, Dr S Asculai, said "Allergan's historical franchise in dermatology and its commitment to technical innovation is expected to allow Hyal to realize its full potential of this novel formulation in the marketplace."