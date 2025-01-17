Allergan To Sell Ophthalmic Facility

- Allergan is to sell its ophthalmic pharmaceutical manufacturingfacility in Rome, Italy, as well as certain ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, to a management team headed by Emidio Fedeli, operations director at Allergan SpA. The management buyout is expected to take place in fourth-quarter 1997. In a separate statement, Allergan said it is to contract out its warehousing and distribution activities for certain central European markets to PTT Post.
