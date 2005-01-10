Allergy sells Pollinex rights to Allerpharma

UK-based Allergy Therapeutics says its has sold the rights to its Pollinex Quatro allergy vaccine to privately-held Canadian firm Allerpharma. The two groups intend to collaborate on the development of the vaccine for allergy to ragweed, grass and tree pollen, as well as house dust mite.
Under the terms of the deal, Allerpharma will make milestone payments of L8.0 million ($15.2 million) in return for exclusive rights to the product, and the UK firm will receive royalties following product launches.
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