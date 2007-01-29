Allergy starts dosing in Pollinex grass vacc trial

UK-based Allergy Therapeutics has dosed the first patient in a pivotal Phase III grass allergy trial that will be undertaken at approximately 96 centers across four countries and will involve over 1,000 patients.

Pollinex Quattro is an ultra-short course vaccine requiring only four shots over three weeks and incorporates the TLR4 agonist adjuvant MPL. In contrast, existing vaccine treatments typically require between 16 and 50 injections taken under specialist supervision prior to the start of the hayfever season. The UK firm believes Pollinex therefore has the potential to transform allergy treatment by providing a safe, effective and highly convenient method of vaccination. Allergy Therapeutics has three Pollinex Quattro vaccine programs in development: grass, tree and ragweed.