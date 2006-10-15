Allergy Thera sees positive data from Pollinex Quattro Ragweed study

UK-based specialist pharmaceutical company Allergy Therapeutics says that it has achieved positive results in a dose-ranging study of its developmental anti-allergy vaccine Pollinex Quattro Ragweed, which marks the completion of Phase II trials of the agent. The assessment demonstrated that the vaccine, which comprises the monophosphoryl lipid A toll-like receptor-4 agonist, is immunogenic in a dose-dependant manner, with the therapeutic dose eliciting a five-fold increase in immunoglobulin G response after four injections. The company added that, since 2005, 11 North American studies of the product have been conducted which support its clinical efficacy and safety (Marketletters passim). The Worthing-headquartered firm added that it plans to initiate Phase III trials of the vaccine in the next few months, and expects to launch the product in the USA in 2009.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze