Saturday 8 November 2025

Allergy Thera sees positive data from Pollinex Quattro Ragweed study

15 October 2006

UK-based specialist pharmaceutical company Allergy Therapeutics says that it has achieved positive results in a dose-ranging study of its developmental anti-allergy vaccine Pollinex Quattro Ragweed, which marks the completion of Phase II trials of the agent. The assessment demonstrated that the vaccine, which comprises the monophosphoryl lipid A toll-like receptor-4 agonist, is immunogenic in a dose-dependant manner, with the therapeutic dose eliciting a five-fold increase in immunoglobulin G response after four injections. The company added that, since 2005, 11 North American studies of the product have been conducted which support its clinical efficacy and safety (Marketletters passim). The Worthing-headquartered firm added that it plans to initiate Phase III trials of the vaccine in the next few months, and expects to launch the product in the USA in 2009.

