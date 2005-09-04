Wednesday 19 November 2025

Allergy Theraputics starts ragweed vaccine trial

4 September 2005

UK firm Allergy Theraputics says that it has recently initiated a Phase II clinical study of a ragweed allergy vaccine.

The trial is designed to measure the differing symptoms observed when subjects are either treated with the vaccine or a placebo. Exposure to pollen is to be controlled using an environmental exposure chamber. In all, 142 subjects will be assessed in currently-ongoing studies and a follow-up seasonal study later in the year.

Ragweed is a large pollen-producing weed, and is the primary cause of hayfever symptoms in Canada and the USA with as many as 40 million people being affected.

