Alleviating the health system burden with self-management

Drug developers and prescribing clinicians can only get so far: after a certain point, the patient must take responsibility for the treatment they have been issued. Self-management within the health services is a key way to alleviate the burden on over-stretched health services, such as the UK’s.
Self-management, especially in patients with long-term conditions, can improve outcomes, patient experience and cost savings for health systems. It increases access for patients by releasing appointments for those who need to be seen in the clinic, improves treatment compliance and can promote the collection of real-world data.
US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has launched an initiative to explore supported self-management in the UK’s health system via its initiative, the AbbVie Knowledge Network. A report commissioned by the network makes recommendations that, if implemented, it claims could contribute to the £20 billion ($32 billion) of efficiency savings the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is required to make by 2015.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze