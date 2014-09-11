Saturday 8 November 2025

Alleviating the health system burden with self-management

11 September 2014
nhs-big

Drug developers and prescribing clinicians can only get so far: after a certain point, the patient must take responsibility for the treatment they have been issued. Self-management within the health services is a key way to alleviate the burden on over-stretched health services, such as the UK’s.

Self-management, especially in patients with long-term conditions, can improve outcomes, patient experience and cost savings for health systems. It increases access for patients by releasing appointments for those who need to be seen in the clinic, improves treatment compliance and can promote the collection of real-world data.

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has launched an initiative to explore supported self-management in the UK’s health system via its initiative, the AbbVie Knowledge Network. A report commissioned by the network makes recommendations that, if implemented, it claims could contribute to the £20 billion ($32 billion) of efficiency savings the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is required to make by 2015.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze