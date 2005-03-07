Alliance and LEO in Oxygent accord

Alliance Pharmaceutica, through its wholly-owned subsidiary PFC Therapeutics, and Denmark's LEO Pharma A/S have agreed to amend their previously-announced exclusivity agreement related to the development and marketing of the blood substitute Oxygent in Europe and Canada. The amendment extends the period of time in which LEO may undertake its due diligence investigation from March 1, to a date 60 days after submission by PFC to LEO of the results of a proof-of-concept clinical study in surgery patients to be conducted by the US firm to confirm the results of an earlier pilot study.

PFC anticipates that the study will commence in the second half of 2005 and be completed in the first half of 2006. However, this is provided that for so long as the minimum cash covenant set forth in Section 4.12(l) of the Senior Convertible Promissory Note Purchase Agreement dated September 21, 2004, between Alliance and certain investors is in effect, the commencement of any such proof-of-concept study will likely require the prior approval of the lender committee. Alliance says it has initiated discussions with the committee on this matter. The remaining terms of the agreement stay in full force and effect.