Alliance and LEO to co-develop Oxygent

Alliance Pharmaceutical, through its wholly-owned affiliate PFC Therapeutics, and Denmark's LEO Pharma A/S say they have entered into a license agreement, subject to ongoing due diligence by the latter firm, to develop and commercialize Oxygent (perflubron emulsion), a temporary red blood cell substitute, in European Union member countries, EU membership applicants, Norway, Switzerland and Canada.

Although specific financial details were not disclosed at this time, the groups noted that the terms of the deal will include certain initial and future payments to PFC on the completion of various regulatory and commercial development milestones in Europe, and royalties on commercial sales of the product in Europe and Canada.