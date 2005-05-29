Alliance explores Oxygent proof-of-concept study

San Diego, USA-based Alliance Pharmaceutical said that it intends to pursue a proof-of-concept study related to the use of Oxygent for organ protection during major surgery.
In 2004, the firm entered into a definitive license agreement for the development and commercialization of its intravascular oxygen therapeutic with LEO Pharma SA, conditional upon the results of such an evaluation.
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