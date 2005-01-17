Alliance Pharma starts Ph III trial for APL202

Alliance Pharma of the UK says it has commenced its registration trial program for APL202 (misoprostol), which is under investigation for the induction of labor.
The UK-based multicenter Phase III trials will compare the drug with dinoprostone, an agent currently used to assist labor, in 1,012 patients. Completion is expected by the summer with results available from the second half of the year, the firm noted.
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