Alliance Suspends Phase III LiquiVent

Alliance Pharmaceuticals has temporarily suspended enrollment into itsPhase III LiquiVent (perflubron) trial, which has currently enrolled around 200 children with acute respiratory distress syndrome, "due to an unexplained, substantial decrease in the mortality rate for the control group." The decision "was not prompted by any LiquiVent-related adverse effects," says the company. The investigation is expected to last from three to six months.
