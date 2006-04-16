Alliance UniChem launches Almus range

UK-based health care distribution group Alliance UniChem says it has begun the European roll-out of its Almus range of generic drugs. The announcement was made at the international pharmacy exhibition, Pharmagora, in Paris, France, earlier this month.

The firm says that it aims to make more than 60 products available on the French pharmaceutical market during 2006, and intends to add a further 50 products the following year. The company added that the logistics expertise and distribution network coverage of its French wholesale business, Alliance Sante, will be of considerable benefit in future launches.