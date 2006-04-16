Alliance UniChem launches Almus range

UK-based health care distribution group Alliance UniChem says it has begun the European roll-out of its Almus range of generic drugs. The announcement was made at the international pharmacy exhibition, Pharmagora, in Paris, France, earlier this month.
The firm says that it aims to make more than 60 products available on the French pharmaceutical market during 2006, and intends to add a further 50 products the following year. The company added that the logistics expertise and distribution network coverage of its French wholesale business, Alliance Sante, will be of considerable benefit in future launches.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze