Alliance UniChem to re-brand as Alliance Pharmacy

Alliance UniChem, a leading European health-care products distributor, says that it will develop its retail pharmacy business under the single brand of Alliance Pharmacy, with a new visual identity across mass market and use of the local term for pharmacy.
On this basis, the company notes that its UK retail pharmacy business, Moss Pharmacy, will become Alliance Pharmacy, while, for example, the group's Norwegian network, already named Alliance Apotek will retain that style, since "apotek" means pharmacy in the local language. In the Netherlands, the group's pharmacies will similarly be re-named Alliance Apoteek.
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