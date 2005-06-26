Allos and Hovione extend Efaproxyn deal

The USA's Allos Therapeutics and Portugal-based Hovione say they have entered into a long-term manufacturing agreement for the supply of Efaproxyn bulk drug substance efaproxiral sodium. Efaproxyn is the first synthetic small-molecule agent designed to sensitize hypoxic, or oxygen-deprived areas of tumors during radiation therapy by facilitating the release of oxygen from hemoglobin.

Under the terms of the deal, financial details of which were not revealed, Hovione is committed to manufacture and supply Allos with sufficient quantities of efaproxiral sodium to support the firm's anticipated requirements for both the pre-and post-commercialization phases of production, the groups said.

This marks the most recent step in a partnership between the two companies that began in 1997. Under a prior agreement between the parties, the Portuguese firm manufactured the majority of the bulk drug substance used by Allos in its clinical trials of Efaproxyn.