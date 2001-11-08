Allos gives update on efaproxiral research

US firm Allos Therapeutics has announced updated, positive survivalresults from a Phase II clinical trial of its efaproxiral sodium (RSR13) in patients with locally-advanced, inoperable, non-small cell lung cancer receiving radiation therapy following induction chemotherapy. The data, presented at the recent 43rd annual meeting of the American Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology, showed a median survival rate of 20.6 months, a one-year survival rate of 68% and an estimated 43% at two years.
The results from this study of efaproxiral in combination with radiation therapy provides evidence that the drug has the potential to delay tumor progression and increase survival in patients with advanced NSCLC, said Stephen Hoffman, chief executive of Allos. He added that "we have also learned through our Phase II studies in metastatic brain tumors and primary brain cancer that RSR13 has broad treatment implications, impacting survival time of patients with various forms of cancer." The company is now evaluating initiation of a Phase III study of the drug in patients with stage 3 NSCLC. Efaproxiral has received a fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.
