Allos starts Ph I trial of PDX in NSCLC

Allos Therapeutics of the USA says it has initiated an open-label, dose-escalation, non-randomized Phase I clinical study of PDX (pralatrexate) with vitamin B and folic acid supplementation in patients with previously-treated Stage IIIB-IV advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the agent, an injectable small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent which has an enhanced potency and toxicity profile compared to methotrexate and other related dihydrofolate reductase inhibitors, as well as to determine its maximum tolerated dose, the group said.