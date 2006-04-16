Alltracel reduces its losses in 2005

Ireland's Alltracel Pharmaceuticals, a woundcare, oral and cardiovascular health specialist, says that it reduced its full-year 2005 pretax losses to 2.1 million euros ($2.5 million) from 4.3 million euros the year earlier. The firm also says that it saw sales reach 19.2 million euros during the year, up from the 4.6 million euros in 2004. The 2005 revenue figure includes the contribution from its oral care business, Westone, which Alltracel purchased in the reported period (Marketletter January 3 & 10, 2005).

Alltracel added that the year has seen it make considerable progress in the corporate field, having agreed 14 new m.doc co-brand partnerships with companies in China. Also, the company completed a L1.1 million ($1.9 million) fundraising exercise, proceeds of which it will be used further development of its cardiovascular R&D program.