Alltracel's 1st-half 2006 income rises 13%

Dublin, Ireland-based Alltracel says that, in the first half of 2006, it saw 13% revenue growth on the comparable period of the previous year, to 9.5 million euros ($12.2 million).

The wound care, oral care and cardiovascular health specialist swung into profit during the period, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 360,000 euros versus an EBITDA loss of 1.42 million euros in first-half 2005, while the firm's net operating loss before tax fell significantly to 40,000 euros from 1.6 million euros.

Commenting on the company's half-year performance, chief executive Tony Richardson noted that the "13% year-on-year revenue growth has been driven by strong re-order levels across the group businesses. We believe this level of growth will continue into the second half of the year on the back of the clearing of wound care regulatory hurdles in China and Japan as well as expected Oralcare new business wins." The firm secured distributors for its m.doc-based products enabling sales by partners Yunnan Baiyao in China and Nichiban in Japan to start in the second half of this year.