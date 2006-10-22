Alltracel's 3rd-qtr 2006 revenue increases 10%

Ireland's Alltracel Pharmaceuticals says that its third-quarter 2006 revenue reached 5.5 million euros ($6.9 million), up 10% on the comparable period last year. The wound care, oral care and cardiovascular health specialist says that its earnings for 2006 so far totaled 15.0 million euros, a 12% rise driven by strong re-order levels and new business across Europe and Asia.

According to the firm, the period saw progress with its flagship m.doc stop-bleeding technology, which was proven earlier this year to have additional new healing and antimicrobial benefits, while separate preclinical trials confirmed wound and dermal healing properties in a number of its finalized product delivery systems which will form the core of a new healing range.

Within the same therapeutic area, the firm is gearing up to launch a new stop-bleeding gel product. Following its successful regulatory approval in the European Union, it is being launched by the existing consumer first aid brand leader in a major EU market in fourth quarter of the year.