Saturday 8 November 2025

Alltracel's 3rd-qtr 2006 revenue increases 10%

22 October 2006

Ireland's Alltracel Pharmaceuticals says that its third-quarter 2006 revenue reached 5.5 million euros ($6.9 million), up 10% on the comparable period last year. The wound care, oral care and cardiovascular health specialist says that its earnings for 2006 so far totaled 15.0 million euros, a 12% rise driven by strong re-order levels and new business across Europe and Asia.

According to the firm, the period saw progress with its flagship m.doc stop-bleeding technology, which was proven earlier this year to have additional new healing and antimicrobial benefits, while separate preclinical trials confirmed wound and dermal healing properties in a number of its finalized product delivery systems which will form the core of a new healing range.

Within the same therapeutic area, the firm is gearing up to launch a new stop-bleeding gel product. Following its successful regulatory approval in the European Union, it is being launched by the existing consumer first aid brand leader in a major EU market in fourth quarter of the year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze