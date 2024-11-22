Almiria To Distribute Biomira Shares

Canadian biotechnology firm Biomira Inc and venture capitalists Almiria have said the latter will distribute 7,612,809 common shares of Biomira to its 35 shareholders. Included in the distribution are 3,732,166 shares which were issued to Almiria pursuant to the previously-announced amalgamation of Bioalta Inc and a subsidiary of Biomira, but this does not affect the total outstanding common shares of Biomira which remain at 22,522,537.