Alnylam and Dowpharma sign RNAi deal

US firms Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Dowpharma, a division of Dow Chemical, have entered into an agreement for the manufacture and supply of candidate RNAi therapeutics for the former firm's lead development programs in age-related macular degeneration and respiratory syncytial virus infection.

Under the terms of the deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, Dowpharma will produce short interfering RNAs for use in near-term toxicology and clinical studies on RNAi therapeutic candidates.