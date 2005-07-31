Alnylam and Nastech sign RNAi accord

RNA interference therapeutics group Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has granted fellow USA-based Nastech Pharmaceutical, which focuses on molecular biology-based drug delivery technologies, an exclusive license to InterfeRx for the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics against TNF-alpha, a protein known to play an important role in inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.
Financial terms of the deal were not revealed, but the groups disclosed that the agreement includes upfront, annual and milestone payments as well as sales-based royalties.
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