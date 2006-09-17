Alnylam gets grant for RNAi influenza project

USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Alnylam Pharmaceuticals says it has received a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to advance the development of RNA interference-based therapeutics for pandemic influenza. The firm added that the award, approximately $590,000 over one year, would support its efforts to find small-interfering RNA molecules with activity against multiple influenza virus strains.
The firm's influenza research program, in which it is collaborating with Swiss major Novartis, is focused on RNAi molecules that target genomic sequences that are common to all flu viruses. Earlier this year, the firm demonstrated the efficacy of multiple siRNAs against a human clinical isolate of H5N1 in in vitro studies. The firm's lead therapeutic candidate, ALN-FLU01, is composed of two of the siRNAs that showed efficacy against the cultured virus.
John Maraganore, Alnylam's president, said that the grant recognized the potential of RNAi-based antiviral drugs, as well as vindicating the firm's ongoing public-private partnering strategy. He added that the company has also submitted a response to the request for a proposal for new antiviral agents for influenza that was issued by the US Department of Health and Human Services.
