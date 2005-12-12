Alnylam initiates Ph I trial of ALN-RSV01

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a USA-based RNAi therapeutics company, has initiated a Phase I study in Europe to evaluate the human safety and pharmacology of its candidate therapeutic for respiratory syncytial virus ALN-RSV01 in healthy volunteers.

In addition, the company's Investigational New Drug application to conduct a separate Phase I trial in the USA has cleared the 30-day review period by the Food and Drug Administration. The firms expect to begin the study by the end of the month.