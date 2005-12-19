Alnylam Pharma to develop RNAi pandemic flu vaccine

Massachusettes, USA-based Alnylam Pharmaceuticals says it will advance its pandemic influenza project as a development program, adding to its growing pipeline of RNAi-based therapeutics. The firm also announced that it has received initial government funding from the Department of Defense's Advanced Research Projects Agency. Alnylam added that it expects to submit an Investigational New Drug application for an RNAi therapeutic for pandemic flu by the end of 2006.

In addition, the firm says that the contract manufacturing company DowPharma, a business unit of the Michigan-headquartered Dow Chemical Co, has signed a letter of support indicating its desire to cooperate with Alnylam in the manufacture of the product.